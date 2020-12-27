It was a 3-1 deafeat against Oldham at Boundary Park that was the final nail in Stuart McCall’s coffin as Bradford City boss. However, the rot went back far beyond that defeat in Lancashire.

That defeat at the hands of Harry Kewell’s charges was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It was a back that was already carrying five successive defeats.

No amount of sugar-coated words could keep McCall in a job at Valley Parade – he was sacked soon afterwards.

McCall sacked – the search for a new man

McCall’s departure set into motion the search for a new boss at Valley Parade. Many names were mentioned ranging from Sol Campbell to current Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe.

Currently leading the pack is ex-Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe boss Paul Hurst who was sacked by The Iron in January this year. Appointing Hurst would give City that experience needed to clamber further up the table.

Amidst all of that, since McCall’s departure from Valley Parade, the Bantams have been chugging along quietly and calmly under the interim/caretaker duo of Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars. They are unbeaten since taking over temporary charge of teh club and are currently on a three-game win streak.

Reporter tweet adds clarity and a touch of spice to manager hunt

It is obvious that Bradford City will need to appoint sooner rather than later. The January window is only five days away from its opening. That’s where a new man gets the possible chance to reshape a side in his own image.

You’d think that the Bantams would want to get a new man in as soon as possible, to bring certainty to the club. That sentiment is what likely drove City fan and Twitter user @MilligansJr to pose his question of Sun reporter Alan Nixon:

@reluctantnicko any update on the Bradford job ? Surely between Trueman and Hurst now or are they still interviewing? — Mac 🔴🔶🇭🇰 (@MilligansJr) December 27, 2020

Alan Nixon’s quote retweet is as folows:

Already met some. But clearly not convinced just yet. Plus caretaker has done well with some players back. https://t.co/rDo7LBu8P4 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2020

Nixon’s reply to the question adds both clarity and spice to proceedings. Clarity comes from the recognition that City have met/interviewed some of the parties interested in the Valley Parade job.

Spice coms in the form that Nixon thinks that City are “clearly not convinced just yet” and his assertion that the caretaker duo have performed admirable with some players returning from injuries.

Clarity and spice for the claret and ambers.

Should Bradford City appoint tried-and-tested Paul Hurst or go for Mark Trueman?