As reported by Wales Online, Welsh international Declan John is wanted by Bolton Wanderers as his contract is halfway through his final year at Swansea City but a bid has been rejected.

Brought in from Rangers following relegation to The Championship in 2018, Declan John has failed to make the impact he would have wanted, struggling to stamp his mark on the left-back position upon his arrival to South Wales.

Having played just twice last season for Swansea City in all competitions and not at all this season, with the Swans having ambitions for promotion back to the Premier League, it seems as though the hierarchy at the club are looking to free up some finances for the January transfer window to help the club get closer to that desired promotion.

However, the offer made by Bolton Wanderers was not enough for Steve Cooper to let go of John, as the 25-year-old is now stuck between the two teams.

Ian Evatt’s men have conceded far too many goals for his liking being a defender himself in his playing career as only Oldham Athletic and Grimsby Town have conceded more than Bolton in the division this season.

Evatt has singled out Declan John as a man with the experience and quality to help sort that out and allow Bolton to work their way back up the Football League, but it appears as though an improved offer will have to be made if his transfer target is to put pen to paper with Bolton.