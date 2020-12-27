In spite of their bitter modern day rivalry, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town now share a connection – Carlos Corberan.

The former coach of Leeds is now the head coach at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, and still remains close to Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. With the January transfer window coming up, here are three players the Terriers should take on loan from Leeds.

Joe Gelhardt

A summer arrival at Elland Road former Wigan youngster Joe Gelhardt is yet to make an impact with the Whites, and could be a viable option for the Terriers, who lack depth in attack.

Huddersfield are without top scorer Josh Koroma until April, through injury, while summer acquisition Danny Ward has made only a handful of appearances, in a season hampered by injury. A move for Gelhardt would be sensible from the Terriers, and ease the pressure on the fit attackers.

Crysencio Summerville

Another summer arrival yet to settle at Leeds is Crysencio Summerville. The summer arrival from Feynoord is yet to break in to Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and a loan looks likely in January.

Huddersfield Town already have two Dutch born players in Juninho Bacuna and Carel Eiting who would both be able to help Summerville settle with the Terriers, and like Gelhardt he would ease their burden in attack.

Jamie Shackleton

The most ambitious of the three but an option nonetheless, is if Corberan can persuade Bielsa to part with Jamie Shackleton, temporarily.

Unlike the other two, Shackleton has featured in the Premier League this season and the chances of him leaving Leeds aren’t likely. Nonetheless Carlos Corberan, would be able to work wonders with Shackleton, and Bielsa may consider the long term gains of a loan move in January.