Watford were victorious in Xisco Munoz’s first game as head coach, replacing Vladimir Ivic, beating top of the league Norwich City 1-0 on the Sky Sports cameras.

Following an injury picked up in pre-season, Adam Masina has been sidelined this season, but the Italian full-back made his first appearance of the season last week and was brought on as a substitute once again last night.

This substitution was probably just to freshen things up and improve the match fitness of Masina, but the 26-year-old had more of an impact on the game than he and his manager would have thought.

As Vrancic played an exquisite ball to send Teemu Pukki through on goal, it looked like there was going to be one outcome, but Masina’s slide challenge denied the opportunity of The Canaries taking a point back home with them.

This is what people made of the tackle:

You know how good this tackle is because Pukki doesn’t even try to claim a penalty. https://t.co/urFY6Cl5Df — Chris G (@Chris_G_) December 26, 2020

One of the best goal saving tackles I've ever seen. https://t.co/oHxEwjs28X — Jacob Culshaw (@jacob_culshaw) December 26, 2020

Big fan of this as a defender. As good as a goal https://t.co/w52dyxXg4S — Nathan Jones (@_nathan90) December 26, 2020

Quite possibly the best last ditch tackle ever performed https://t.co/QhwUeM4t0b — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 27, 2020

World class from @AdamMasina awesome to have him back! 👏👍🏻🥂 https://t.co/blLwcUli1R — DrewK (@DrewK65) December 27, 2020

I cannot wait for the Cycling GK to go absolutely nuts about that tackle https://t.co/uJQPsuWIhW — Nath #GSBOUT ⚒ (@WhuNath32) December 27, 2020