Following a report from a Spanish media outlet, Watford fans are already preparing for the departure of their French starlet Etienne Capoue, who is reportedly set to sign for Spanish side Villarreal. 

Villarreal have also signed Pervis Estupinan from The Hornets this season and their business in Hertfordshire is not done as they have their eye on the 32-year-old midfielder.

The Watford faithful were expecting Capoue to leave in the summer to Valencia, but towards the latter stages of the transfer window, the move broke down and he was not to rejoin his former manager Javi Gracia in Valencia.

Capoue joined for what was a club-record fee at the time in 2015 as The Hornets gained promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in almost a decade, but his time in England is likely to end, to the sadness of many Watford fans.

Here is how they reacted: