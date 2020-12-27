Following a report from a Spanish media outlet, Watford fans are already preparing for the departure of their French starlet Etienne Capoue, who is reportedly set to sign for Spanish side Villarreal.

Villarreal have also signed Pervis Estupinan from The Hornets this season and their business in Hertfordshire is not done as they have their eye on the 32-year-old midfielder.

The Watford faithful were expecting Capoue to leave in the summer to Valencia, but towards the latter stages of the transfer window, the move broke down and he was not to rejoin his former manager Javi Gracia in Valencia.

Capoue joined for what was a club-record fee at the time in 2015 as The Hornets gained promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in almost a decade, but his time in England is likely to end, to the sadness of many Watford fans.

Here is how they reacted:

– Really hope it’s not true, but sadly expect it is 😢

– Energy, consistency, terrific cross-field passes, & occasional wander goals! He’ll be a massive loss! 😢

– Deserves to move on, but a blow to promotion challenge

– Hope we get sensible fee & re-invest in replacement CM 🤞🏼 https://t.co/EsPs5Q7JU4 — neil galbraith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇱🇰 (@neil_k_g) December 27, 2020

Capoue, Probably our best ever signing under the Pozzo family. Goes extremely under the radar (Which was good for us) to other fans. What a player, Will miss them pin-point diagonal balls. #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/7X8NVuvyrM — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) December 27, 2020

Capoue is one of the best ball winners in Europe, never mind the Championship. We have to get a good player in, because a midfield of Chalobah, Garner, Cleverley is hopeless. Hughes needs to stay fit otherwise we’re in trouble — Luke (@LKenz) December 27, 2020

Capoue has been one of, if not the best Pozzo signing. Have loved watching him play. But if we're to address the issues we all moan about, we have to let players leave who want out. Important thing is to build a core of players who will run through walls for this club. https://t.co/gAn1kl0oqp — TJD (@ThomasJDesign) December 27, 2020

One of our best ever midfielders. Can’t blame him for the move but sad to see him go. #watfordfc https://t.co/P2UN0N3K4I — Harry (@harrywelch77) December 27, 2020

Replacing Capoue will be an incredibly difficult job. Our midfield isn’t good enough to cope without him as is. I sincerely hope there’s a plan here, because this comes down hard in the board if not. I’m not convinced we’ll be paying any fees this January. #WatfordFC https://t.co/JbFmN4iI8m — Watford Analytics (@JordanWiemer) December 27, 2020