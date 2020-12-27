By rights, when Bradford City had a League Two strikeforce of Eoin Doyle and James Vaughan at their disposal then they should have romped the title.

As it was, Doyle was loaned out to Swindon and scored a hatful for them before moving on a permanent deal. Vaughan decided that Bradford wasn’t for him and was loaned to Tranmere before a permanent deal there.

Bradford City phoenix continues to rise

Bradford City are also known by their nickname of ‘the Bantams’ but the way that they have been playing under Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars they are more like the legendary phoenix.

Boxing Day’s 1-0 win over midtable Tranmere Rovers was their third win in a row for Trueman and Sellars in a four-game unbeaten run. This comes on the back of sacking Stuart McCall when City couldn’t buy a win under their former boss.

The caretaker-management duo have taken the Bantams from a side looking destined for the National League to one now in 18th place in the Sky Bet League Two table and seven points clear of the dropzone.

It was a 1-0 win against Tranmere achieved on the back of Lee Novak’s, Levi Sutton-assisted, goal; the same two who blew Grimsby Town away in their previous game.

James Vaughan gets the Bantams treatment

After the manner of James Vaughan’s leaving of Bradford City, there was no way he was going to escape from a degree of pelters from Bantams fans on Twitter.

Here’s some of what he came in for:

#bcafc wow what a result. Fantastic to get one over the mercenary Vaughan. Again got @Paudie97 and @5UTT0N playing out if their skins! Fantastic transformation. Must say this upturn in form does highlight McCalls shortcomings as a manager

Definitely the right decision to sack him — Adam Lacey (@Lace_1978) December 26, 2020

At least Vaughan has a short drive home hahaha #bcafc — Craig McGrath (@craigymac83) December 26, 2020

Hope nobody put their mortgage on Vaughan scoring today #BCAFC — Marshy (@PMarshy77) December 26, 2020

Will Bradford City push towards the play-off picture?