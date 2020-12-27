Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele is wanted by a host of clubs next month – should Sheffield Wednesday join the race?

The 24-year-old is being dubbed ‘the next Wilfried Zaha’.

All of Celtic, Rangers, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Wolves have been linked with the Peterborough United man, with several Championship clubs in the running too.

Brentford, Derby, and QPR have all been touted, with Nottingham Forest in the running as well.

Now in his third season with Posh, Dembele has this season scored five goals and assisted four, featuring 17 times in League One.

He’s proved to be one of the most exciting players in League One and now he looks set for a contested January.

Tony Pulis is reportedly in line for some spending money in next month’s window and given his side’s lack of goals this season – 12 in 21 Championship games and just six under his watch – attacking additions might be at the fore of his plans.

Sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table, Wednesday are facing relegation into League One. But having gone two games unbeaten there’s yet hope that Pulis can drag Wednesday out of the drop zone in the New Year.

Still a massive club and still one with every chance of Championship survival, Wednesday remains an attractive destination for players form the league below.

A Premier League move might not be so realistic for Dembele – Celtic and Rangers are still likely candidates and so too are the other Championship suitors.

It’s a signing that could well ensure Wednesday’s Championship survival going into next season.

With Pulis often stating he wants player who’ll go straight into the starting line-up, it makes the prospect of signing Dembele all the more realistic.

It’d be a solid acquisition for Wednesday should they enter the race but with so many suitors already in it, where Dembele will end up is anyone’s guess.