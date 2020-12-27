Derby County definitely need to find some firepower to drag themselves away from the lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship table.

They need to find a player who can bring his scoring boots with him too. As it stands, the Rams leading scorers are Colin Kazim-Richards and Martyn Waghorn, both on two goals each.

The Athletic’s Ryan Conway writes that they have someone in mind – German striker Serdar Dursun.

Who is Serdar Dursun

29-year-old Dursun was born in Hamburg with Turkish ancestry. He’s featured largely for 2.Bundesliga sides in Germany such as Hannover 96, Greuther and current side SV Darmstadt 98. However, he does have top-tier experience in Turkey with Denizlispor.

In 86 games for Darmstadt, Dursun has scored 40 goals and provided 18 assists. Derby were interested in him last season, a season when he hit 16 goals in 34 2.Bundesliga appearances but baulked at paying the €1.m asking price at the time.

However, Derby County are said by The Athletic’s Conway to be ready to go back in during the January window.

Dursun and Derby – a January return

Conway writes that is the understanding of The Athletic that Derby will go back for the 29-year-old striker. Howeverm they have a definite plan in mind.

Conway writes that “it’s believed that Dery will reopen talks” as they believe that, with just six months left on his current deal, “they can get him for a cheaper price.”

That there seems to be Derby County’s strategy; go in for Dursun with a cut-price, January.

Do Derby County need a striker such as Serdar Dursun?