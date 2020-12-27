Adam Forshaw first made a name for himself at Everton before a free transfer move to Brentford in 2012 and a £3.4m move to Wigan two years later. However, he first came to prominence when moving to Middlesbrough in a £2.4m move in January 2015.

It was at Middlesbrough where he really stamped himself as a solid Championship player. He made 103 appearances for the Teesside outfit, scoring two goals and laying on four assists.

It was his consistency at The Riverside outfit that convinced Leeds United to splash out £4.6m to land him in mid-January 2018.

Leeds United – long haul and injury

Forshaw was a solid midfield presence for Leeds United and has made 52 appearances (two assists) for the Whites. However, he’s been absent for over a year with a debilitating hip injury that has required surgery in the USA.

The most recent update on his recuperation came from Marcelo Biesla, per Leeds Live, in early December. He said that Forshaw’s recovery was fluctuating and that he hadn’t “been able to do any football practises.”

A return had been pencilled in for August; it seems more than likely that he will take the next steps towards recuperation in the new year.

Pundit outlines his thoughts going forward

Pundit Kevin Phillips, speaking to Football Insider, said what he thinks should be Forshaw’s next steps in his recovery process.

Phillips said there’s next to no chance that a fit Forshaw would get into the current Leeds side so other options must be explored. He said of this:

“The sensible option is to tell the player now that he will be allowed to leave on loan. He needs his agent to find a football club where he is going to play week in, week out. That way he can get his career back on track.”

A fit-again Forshaw, when that happens, should he go out on loan would be a player who you’d think would benefit some of the mid-to-lower Championship sides. These outfits would likely have the capacity in their side to allow Forshaw a solid run of games.

That’s all in the future for the former Middlesbrough and Wigan man; first he needs to get back on the grass.