Aston Villa’s Henri Lansbury is facing a contested January transfer window – would he be a good addition at Watford?

The 30-year-old was once on the books at Arsenal.

Having had short spells with both Norwich City and West Ham he linked up with Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2013/13 season.

In four-and-a-half seasons at the City Ground, Lansbury would feature 145 times in the Championship and score 35 goals.

He left for Villa midway through the 2016/17 campaign, but he’s since endured a contested time at Villa Park.

Having made just a handful of EFL Cup appearances for Villa in this campaign, Dean Smith has left Lansbury out of his 25-man Premier League squad, having tried and failed to pay out his contract in October.

Reports suggest that Lansbury could be one of a few names to be sold off in January.

A central midfielder with an eye for goal, Championship experience and likely a point to prove after his torrid time at Aston Villa, would he be a good fit at Watford?

New boss Xisco Munoz grabbed a win in his first game in charge yesterday, and against the league leaders Norwich City.

Both Tom Cleverley and Etienne Capoue started in the middle of the park, with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah sharing the role, and Will Hughes recently returning.

Central players are thin on the ground at Watford.

Lansbury would offer Munoz added depth going into the business end of the season and a new type of player in the middle – Munoz has a lot of ‘defensive-minded’ midfielders at his disposal, but not enough attacking ones.

Likely available on a cut-price or even on-loan, Lansbury would be a sound addition at Watford.

His contract situation might see Villa demand a transfer fee for his signing and his wages would on doubt play an issue – but if he’s willing to get back out on the pitch, then it could prove a realistic deal.