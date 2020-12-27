As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has said he was left ‘really disappointed” after his defenders backed off and allowed Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rothwell to score after a fine solo run.

Joe Rothwell’s impressive second-half goal secured a point for Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

The equaliser condemned Tony Pulis and Sheffield Wednesday to a draw after going ahead in the 41st minute thanks to an Adam Reach belter.

However, Rothwell equalised with a little less than 15 minutes left on the clock. He picked up the ball from deep and glided past Wednesday’s defenders before slotting a tidy finish beyond Keiren Westwood.

Pulis unimpressed

After the game, Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis delivered his verdict on the goal.

He said he was “really disappointed” with the goal, adding that it is “utterly ridiculous” that he was allowed to get into the box to finesse it home.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I was really disappointed with the equaliser. We will talk about it and analyse it. That is twice people have backed off and Norwich did similar to us around the edge of the box.

“People have got to get up to the ball and squeeze inside the pitch

“They have got to be really, really brave with their decision-making to get the ball. I think he (Rothwell) is in the box when he side-foots it in, which is completely utterly ridiculous in some ways.”

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Next up for the Owls is Neil Warnock’s in-form Middlesbrough. Boro sit in 8th place and have won their last three games, making for a tough test for Sheffield Wednesday.