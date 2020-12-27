Mark Warburton is edging ever closer to losing his job at QPR – would former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson be a good fit?

The 57-year-old was last in football with Watford.

He took over the Hornets in December of this year with the club staring at relegation into the Championship.

Pearson became the club’s third manager of the campaign, succeeding both Javi Gracia and Quique Sanches Flores, and would drag the club out of the drop zone with two games of the season to go.

Taking over with the club rock-bottom of the Premier League – seven points from safety – Watford were three points above the drop zone at the time of Pearson’s sacking.

It was a decision that proved rash and since, Pearson has been out of work. Last week though, he posted this message on Twitter:

I'd like to wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday period, and express my thanks for the support and kind wishes I've received this year. My health has improved and I'm ready for my next challenge in 2021, a year which I hope will be full of promise for us all. Cheers, Nige — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) December 23, 2020

In the Championship, his former side have replaced yet another manager, and QPR look set to do the same – Warburton’s side haven’t won in eight outings after yesterday’s defeat to Swansea City.

Fans have been piling the pressure on the club in recent weeks.

Performances have been dire and fans are genuinely starting to fear relegation into League One.

With the board ‘reviewing’ his position ahead of yesterday’s defeat, Warburton is nearing towards the sack with every passing fixture.

Pearson will no doubt come into contention should Warburton be sacked, and it’s his Leicester City stint that would prove most appealing to the QPR board.

He guided the Foxes to the League One title in 2009 and the Championship title in 2014, and after his recent relegation bid at Watford, there’s fewer available managers better suited to QPR’s current situation.

Warburton is an attacking-minded manager. He’s too often papered over what is a torrid defensive record but Pearson is quite the opposite – the flair might be missing from his sides but for the predicament QPR are in, Pearson again looks a standout candidate.

The QPR board must surely be looking at their options and should the time come of Warburton’s sacking, then appointing Pearson as his successor would be their best chance of Championship survival this season.