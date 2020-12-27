Speaking to West London Sport, Brentford’s hat-trick hero Sergi Canos has reflected on his match-winning performance against Cardiff City.

Spanish winger Sergi Canos rounded off a great week for Brentford fans with a match-winning performance over Cardiff City.

Brentford’s hat-trick hero

Canos scored all three goals in a 3-2 win over the Bluebirds, scoring an impressive hat-trick for Thomas Frank’s side.

Will Vaulks put Cardiff ahead with a brilliant strike from inside his own half and Canos drew level in the early stages of the second half with an impressive goal of his own.

23-year-old Canos then scored twice within eight minutes to put Frank’s side 3-1 up. Vaulks netted a second but it wasn’t enough and Brentford secured all three points.

Canos’ reaction

After the game, Canos reacted to the performance. The Spaniard reflected on his injury struggles in recent months, expressing his delight after a thoroughly successful week in red and white.

Speaking to West London Sport, he said:

“It felt great to win the game first of all, and to score the hat-trick was amazing. I enjoyed the second goal best. It’s more like me and what I can do and I enjoyed it a lot.

“For the third goal, I was crossing – I am going to be honest. I am not going to lie to anyone as I wanted Ivan [Toney] to score, so I was lucky!

“I can’t tell you how difficult it has been in the last year – when I got injured and this year until I came back to play.

“Only my family and friends and people in the club know how difficult it was to come back, but it means everything to me.

“Everyone after my big injury kept believing in me – the manager and staff at the club, everyone gave me the motivation to come back and be how I am now.”

Canos’ season so far

Across all competitions, Canos has appeared in 25 games so far this season. In the process, he has found the back of the net four times and provided three assists.