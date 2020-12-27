Neil Warnock gets sides promoted. He’s pretty much the king amongst kings in that respect. He’s eyeing up another promotion charge with current club Middlesbrough.

Under his hand, Boro have been guided to 8th in the Sky Bet Championship table and are just a single win outside the play-off places.

Their last game, against Rotherham United, was postponed due to Covid precautions but they have put a three-game win streak together prior to this.

Per the Teesside Live website, Neil Warnock is plotting to support these efforts with a likely delve into the January transfer market.

Warnock hints at January window interest

Warnock is no fool – his record speaks volumes to that effect. He realises that, in order to give Middlesbrough the best chance at promotion, he needs reinforcements in January. To that end, he says that he has his eyes peeled.

More specifically, seasoned campaigner Warnock states:

“As long as I have more options for wide positions I’ll be happy. I’ll take a risk in midfield. There’s one player I’d like but he’s a free transfer in the summer. In fact, there’s two I like who are free transfers.”

However, Warnock gives more than a hint that he’s not prepared to wait for summer and wants more instant gratification. That can be seen with him saying:

“Do I have to pay money out now for three months or make do with what I’ve got and think of the club to get free transfers? I think things will happen in the next three or four games.”

3 wingers who’d fit Warnock’s January bill

Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest): Ameobi is a left-wing whose current deal runs out at he end of June 2021. He’s featured 20 times for a stuttering Forest in this season’s Championship. Since his July 2019 move from Bolton Wanderers, Ameobi has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 68 games.

Yannick Bolassie (Everton): Bolassie seems to be perennially linked to Boro and is so again for January. Warnock had tried to bring him to Teesside on Deadline Day in October, only to see talks break down with Bolassie waiting for the all-clear. Since signing for Everton in 2016 for £26m, the left-wing has only featured in 32 games – scoring two goals and adding four assists.



Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town): looking down a division, Warnock would seeing the Tractor Boys Edwards who will also be entering the last throes of his current deal come 2021. Arrived at Portman Road in mid-July 2018 for around £700,000. Has made 83 appearances for Ipswich, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists. He has five goals and three assists in 11 League One appearances this season.

