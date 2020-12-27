As per a report from The Athletic, Derby County are willing to sell striker Jack Marriott for a decent fee in the January transfer window.

In the summer, Derby County opted to send striker Jack Marriott on loan to fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Marriott has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Pride Park since joining from Peterborough United and now, claims have emerged regarding his situation with the Rams.

On the move?

The Athletic reports that amid their reignited interest in SV Darmstadt’s Serdar Dursun, Derby County are willing to listen to offers for Marriott this January.

The Rams are rumoured to be ready to sell Marriott but only if the right offer comes in.

Marriott’s season so far

Marriott has had injury problems to contend with in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 26-year-old has made seven appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. His last game came on November 7th, with injury keeping him out of action since then.

Marriott’s only goal of the campaign so far came with Derby, netting in a 2-1 loss to Luton Town in their second game of the season.

Derby County career to date

Since joining for a reported £3m from Peterborough United, Marriott has played 86 times for the Rams. In the process, he has found the back of the net 17 times, laying on nine assists.

Over to you…

Derby County fans, would you like to see Marriott stay or would you be willing to let him go? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Jack Marriott - stay or go?