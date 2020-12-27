Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has insisted that star striker Luke Jephcott will be going nowhere in the January transfer window.

Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott has been in impressive form for the Pilgrims so far this season.

The Welsh youngster has found the back of the net 12 times in 18 games across all competitions. He impressed again at the weekend, earning praise for his influential performance against Charlton Athletic.

Championship interest awaits?

Jephcott’s form has caught the attention of fans up and down the country. It would come as a big shock if it emerged that no second-tier clubs had taken note of his impressive performances.

Now, with the January window just around the corner, Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe has issued a hands-off warning.

“He’s our player”

Speaking to Plymouth Live after Jephcott’s brace in their Boxing Day draw with Charlton, Lowe insisted the striker will be going nowhere.

The 42-year-old said they have no plans of letting Jephcott leave, adding he still has a lot of learning to do. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s our player, he’s Plymouth Argyle’s player, he’s not going anywhere any time soon. He’s still not the finished article. He has still got a lot to learn.

“Any goalscorer is going to get recognised but we are not in a position that we need to sell anyone. We have got a good chairman [Simon Hallett]. We are not even looking down that route.

“The kid is doing a fantastic job and, ultimately, he’s doing what he gets paid to do – and that’s score goals.

“We are not getting too up or down with him. He’s just a young kid scoring goals, which we are happy about.”

No pressure to sell

Jephcott only signed a deal last summer, so Plymouth are at no risk of losing him on the cheap.

Not only that, but they will be hoping to put together a play-off push. As it stands, Plymouth sit 14th after 19 games, nine points away from the top six.

