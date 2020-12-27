Neil Warnock is English football’s promotion king. However, his brief when taking over at Middlesbrough was much more basic: preserve our Championship status.

The irascible Warnock did just that. Taking over a misfiring Boro outfit from Jonathan Woodgate, the much-travelled boss dragged the Teessiders clear of the drop zone last season.

Now the Boro boss has definite plans for the January window writes Teesside Live’s Craig Johns.

Middlesbrough – moving on from then to now

Whilst it was a battle against relegation ghosts last season, it’s the opposite this season. Under Warnock’s hand this season, the Riverside outfit have been guided to 8th place in the Sky Bet Championship table and are handily placed for a play-off challenge.

That challenge will likely need extra bodies through the door in January. Johns, in his Teesside Live article refers to a 90-minute discussion that Warnock had with a Middlesbrough supporters group on a number of topics.

The full video where Warnock’s following comments are taken from can be viewed here.

Cagey yet determined – Warnock on January window

Speaking to the supporters’ forum (link – above), Warnock is clear where his January priorities lie and also what he is prepared to do to get them.

Cagey in naming no names, Warnock did let the supporters know what direction he was taking when it came to replacements. Per Teesside Live, he said:

“As long as I have more options for wide positions I’ll be happy. I’ll take a risk in midfield. There’s one player I’d like but he’s a free transfer in the summer. In fact, there’s two I like who are free transfers.”

Width and two players (unnamed) are evidence of Warnock’s caginess when it comes to his plans for January. However, he also added his thoughts on whether to wait until summer and grab on a free or take a January plunge.

Commenting specifically on this, Warnock added:

“Do I have to pay money out now for three months or make do with what I’ve got and think of the club to get free transfers? I think things will happen in the next three or four games.”

It appears that Warnock is ready to take a January plunge and a risk on paying out to bring his targets in to the club in order to maximise his chances of promotion at the end of this season.

