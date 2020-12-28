Huddersfield Town’s disappointing defeat at Barnsley yesterday, was a reminder that there’s still work to be done for Carlos Corberan’s men.

The Terriers were leapfrogged by their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, and looked flat at particular points in the match yesterday.

The West Yorkshire side are expected to be active next month, having already signed Irish star Danny Grant, from Bohemians in Ireland. Here are three more players the Terriers have been linked with, ahead of what promises to be an interesting January transfer window.

Lincoln

As reported by various sources, Huddersfield Town are lining up an ambitious move for Flamengo youngster Lincoln. The striker is in exile with the Brazilian giants, and a move to Huddersfield could resurrect the 20-year-old’s career.

The Terriers lack depth up front with Fraizer Campbell, and Danny Ward the only senior options, and it’s expected that they will bring in a striker in January, with Lincoln appearing to be the most likely.

Yuri De Oliveira

Another player Huddersfield have been linked with is Lincoln’s teammate, and Brazilian counterpart Yuri de Oliveira.

It is understood that the Terriers, are searching the Brazilian market. Seeing it as an opportunity before Brexit, and de Oliveira is another name being suggested to make the switch from Brazil, to Yorkshire.

Rolando Aarons

Another player still on Huddersfield’s radar is Newcastle winger, Rolando Aarons, the former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, who was strongly linked with a move to the Terriers in the summer.

While the Terriers have gone on to sign another winger in Danny Grant, Aarons is understood to still be on their radar, and a move to Huddersfield could still happen in January.