Huddersfield Town have been mightily impressive in the Championship so far this season.

Under new head coach Carlos Corberan, Huddersfield are playing much more possession based football, and as proven by their victory over Watford last week, on their day they can beat anyone in the Championship.

While the majority of the team have performed very well showing themselves to be dependable players for Corberan, a few haven’t, and could be heading for the exit door in January.

Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard has never hit the heights at Huddersfield since his switch from Norwich in the winter of 2018, scoring only 3 goals in over 60 appearances, and not netting since the Terriers relegation from the Premier League.

The Englishman is out of contract at the end of this season, and it’s unlikely he will be offered a new deal with the Terriers. It’s expected that the Terriers will try to salvage a small fee for the midfielder in January, which should interest a handful of clubs.

Adama Diakhaby

Another player who has failed to make an impact for the Terriers is Frenchman, Adama Diakhaby.

The Terriers signed the winger from French giants AS Monaco in 2018, but the Frenchman hasn’t settled in England, failing to score in over 40 appearances for the Yorkshire side. Diakhaby, like Pritchard was a big money signing for the Terriers, and it’s also expected that they will try and recover a small fee for him next month.

Joel Pereira

Another player expected to leave Huddersfield, albeit in different circumstances is Portuguese goalkeeper, Joel Pereira.

The goalkeeper arrived on loan from Huddersfield in the summer but has failed to make any impact in West Yorkshire, making only one appearance before losing his spot as second choice to youngster Ryan Schofield. It’s expected that Manchester United will cut the loan short next month.