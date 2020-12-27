According to a report from A Bola, Reading are keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon’s 18-year-old starlet Bruno Tavares.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Reading will be looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of the second half of the season.

One player rumoured to be on their radar is Sporting Lisbon’s attacking starlet Bruno Tavares.

“Observed” by the Royals

As per a report from Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Reading have been keeping a close eye on Tavares in recent months.

The 18-year-old has been a fixture in their Under-23s side, nailing down a starting spot on the right-wing. So far this season, Tavares has netted three goals and laid on one assist.

Tavares’ career so far

A product of Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy, Tavares has made his way through their youth ranks and is closing in on senior football.

At just 18, Tavares has made 32 appearances for their Under-23s. In the process, he has found the back of the net four times, providing three assists.

He is yet to make his senior debut for the Primeira Liga side but looks to be on the right tracks for the first-team.

On the international stage

Tavares has also represented his country at four youth levels.

Across the Under-15s, Under-16s, Under-17s and Under-18s, the winger has played 38 times for Portugal’s youth sides.

Over to you…

