Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is ready to make additions to his squad ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Lincoln currently occupy the top spot in League One after thumping Burton Albion 5-1 on Boxing Day.

But after consecutive home defeats to Sunderland and Shrewsbury earlier in the month, Appleton knows his side need to improve if they are to earn a historic promotion.

The form of Brennan Johnson has been a highlight for Appleton this season and his brace in Saturday’s big win solidified his importance.

The scare for Lincoln is that his parent club, Nottingham Forest, may recall the young winger. They are struggling in the Championship this season and they did recall Tyer Walker from the Imps last January.

This could force Lincoln’s hand in the transfer market. Appleton has been coy about the positions he wants to improve and Johnson’s future could influence the club’s strategy.

Speaking to LincolnshireLive, Appleton suggested that an early move could be done.

“We’re fairly confident that something might happen soon, in the first week,” Appleton said.

“Beyond that, we need to be a bit more patient. But we’re fairly confident that one might happen.”

Appleton has also indicated that, behind the scenes, plenty of work is going into improving the squad.

“We’ve done a lot work over the last couple of months behind the scenes, recognising who might be available, who won’t be available.

“All we can do is make sure we’re in the race for it, make sure we’re in the queue. We won’t be at the front of the queue with certain players because it will be a financial thing.

“We just have to try and make the club as attractive as we possibly can. Being up at the top of league will help us, I’d like to think.”

Lincoln aren’t due to play again in 2020 after their midweek fixture against Hull City was postponed. They are set to face AFC Wimbledon on January 2nd.