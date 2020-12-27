According to The Sun’s Ian Tuckey, Arsenal’s England Under-20 striker Folarin Balogun is set to leave the Emirates on a free transferin the summer with Liverpool keen.

19-year-old Balogun is involved in a contract dispute with the Gunners, who he has been with since he was eight years old.

11 years – and possibly out – at Gunners

New York-born Balogun has been at North London side Arsenal for 11 years. The Sun’s Tuckey writes that this could soon be coming to an end.

Quoting The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Tuckey says that Balogun leaving in the summer is “increasingly likely” whilst also adding that talks over a new deal at the Emirates “seem to have stuttered.”

Balogun is highly productive at the Gunners – his record for the age groups there a testament to that. In 41 games for the Under-18s he has 38 goals and eight assists to go alongside 17 goals and six assists for the Under-23s.

This season he has four goals in 10 Premier League 2 appearances and 3 goals in seven cup games for Arsenal – including two goals in four Europa League appearances for the first team.

Leaving for free – Brentford vs Liverpool

Brentford were a side definitely interested in acquiring the prolific Balogun. The Bees went as far as submitting a £5m plus add-ons bid in January this year, according to the Mail Online. It was an offer that was rejected by the Gunners.

In July, West London Sport’s Lyall Thomas said that Arsenal were “demanding at least £8m” for Balogun who, at the time he wrote that, was entering the final year of his deal at the club.

However, any remaining shred of interest that Brentford might have in rekindling their January offer and summer interest will be sorely tested, mentions The Sun’s Tuckey – again quoting The Athletic’s Ornstein.

Ornstein, writing in The Athletic, has the following to say:

“Although Balogun’s domestic admirers include Liverpool, he can speak to speak to foreign clubs from January 1 and that route is understood to hold greatest appeal at present, particularly Germany. It would be a major blow for the club if they were to lose the England Under-20 international, who has been prolific at youth level for Arsenal.”

Final thoughts

With the array of talent in front of him at Arsenal, it makes a degree of sense that an exciting youngster such as Balogun would grow frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities.

Saying that, wouldn’t that be a similar case at Liverpool with the depth they have up front at Anfield?

Still, Brentford would have a definite battle on their hands if they are to show any degree of renewed interest in the face of Liverpool admiration.

Where would be best for Folarin Balogun to continue his football development?