Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has revealed the reasons why he decided to buy Sunderland.

The 23-year-old finally struck a deal on Christmas Eve, after months of talks and speculation.

Current owner Stewart Donald had been trying to sell the club for a year and he described Louis-Dreyfus as “someone with the club and community at heart”.

The young Frenchman is no stranger to the football industry, either.

He is the heir to the Louis-Dreyfus dynasty and one of the major parts to their portfolio was Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1.

His father Robert was majority shareholder until his death in 2009, when his shares passed to his wife, Margarita.

She then sold the club in 2016, but did hold on to a minority stake in the club in Kyril’s name.

The new Sunderland chairman is a lifelong Marseille fan and has been known to spend plenty of time at the training ground.

He has struck close relationships with stars such as Florian Thauvin and Benjamin Mendy throughout his time at the club.

However, his new chapter is on Wearside with Sunderland.

He hopes that the deal will be ratified with the EFL by mid-January to give the club a financial boost heading into the transfer window.

Usually a quiet man, Louis-Dreyfus recently conducted an interview with French outlet, L’Equipe, outlining his plans and revealing why he decided to buy Sunderland.

“Following the sale of OM, I stuck to one idea: we don’t do anything in football anymore, it’s a rotten business,” he admitted.

“But Sunderland, this is a special project, really. The potential is in England.

“At OM, we didn’t have the Vélodrome, which was causing us a lot of problems; Sunderland owns its stadium, with the country’s seventh capacity.

“The fervor of the people is reminiscent of that of Marseille. In D3 (League One), before the health crisis, there were more spectators on average than in half of the Premier League clubs. You can’t buy this!”

It would appear Louis-Dreyfus is ready to instil plenty of ambition into Sunderland as he acknowledges the immense potential of the club.

Sunderland recently sacked Phil Parkinson; replacing him with Lee Johnson and also hiring Kristjaan Speakman as Sporting Director. Louis-Dreyfus was said to have a hand in both appointments.