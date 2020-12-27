Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson will be looking to stamp his own identity on the squad when the January window opens next week.

The 39-year-old is eager to make a few additions to his squad in a bid to gain promotion from League One.

However, Sunderland’s current squad places restrictions on their ability to bring new faces in.

In League One, clubs are only permitted a maximum of 22 players over the age of 21; Sunderland currently have 21.

Additionally, Sunderland are extremely close to breaking the league’s salary cap. though players under 21 are exempt from this.

With all this in mind, it is incredibly likely Sunderland will be in the loan market this winter.

Here are three players that Sunderland could make a move for this January.

Taylor Perry

Taylor Perry is a 19-year-old creative midfielder, currently plying his trade with Wolves’ under-23’s.

With Josh Scowen out for up to eight weeks and a lack of creativity in the side, a loan move for Perry could be on the cards.

The youngster has seven goals in the Premier League 2 this season so a step up to League One level could be a viable option.

Fellow Wolves’ youngster, Dion Sanderson, is also on loan at Sunderland. The rapport built between both clubs in that deal could make things easier when making an approach for Perry.

Sam Greenwood

The young Leeds striker is no stranger to the Academy of Light. Sam Greenwood played in Sunderland’s academy up to the age of sixteen, when Arsenal made a swoop for his services.

Since then, he has made a £3million switch to Elland Road, where he is lighting up their Thorp Arch academy.

Greenwood, 18, has scored six goals in seven in the Premier League 2. A loan move to play senior football could benefit his long-term development.

And where better than to return to a place he called home for the first 16 years of his life.

Sunderland need more goals and Greenwood can certainly provide them. A loan until the end of the season could be in everyone’s best interest.

Robbie Gotts

Another Leeds youngster, Robbie Gotts almost joined the club back in the summer.

Former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson was said to be a big fan of his and tried to bring him to the club.

The move never materialised, yet Sunderland could benefit from a player with his eye for a forwards pass.

With Grant Leadbitter holding and Max Power battling, Sunderland lack that midfielder who will take a risky pass, something Lee Johnson loves to see.

So, they could return to an old target who could make all the difference in what will be a tough second half of the season.