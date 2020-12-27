Sunderland’s first-team squad will return to training today after a spell out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Head coach Lee Johnson confirmed that the club suffered 13 positive tests, with all three goalkeepers coming down with the virus.

This forced a complete shutdown of the Academy of Light for a ten-day period.

It also made sure that Sunderland missed three fixtures over the festive period, with games against Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Hull City all being postponed.

And this means that the League One giants have dropped to 11th place in the third tier, albeit with games in hand on most teams around them.

The latest update means that Tuesday’s game against Accrington Stanley is set to go ahead, despite the squad only able to complete one training session.

Stanley are in very good form this season and actually top the table on Points Per Game, the metric that decided the final table following the curtailment back in March.

So Sunderland will be up against it, given the demands placed upon them.

Lee Johnson outlined his frustrations with the outbreak as staggered returns means that he still won’t be able to name a full strength side.

Speaking to the club’s official podcast, Johnson warned fans that preparations for the game have been spoiled.

“We’ve got four senior players who are only able to come out of their isolation on the matchday of the 29th,” Johnson complained

“So there’s no way they can prepare or train, other than that at home.

“We’ve had to give them online sessions to do on zoom, which has been interesting and actually really good.

“It’s going to be a very difficult period for us in terms of trying to gain any kind of consistency, but at the same time, we’re doing everything in our control to try and achieve that.”

League One was already a compacted division this season, given it began in mid-September and will end in May. This latest set-back means that Sunderland may suffer from fixture congestion later on in the season.

They aren’t the only side to suffer an outbreak. In fact, six games in the third tier were postponed at the weekend due to first-team players testing positive for coronavirus.