Plymouth Argyle have ended Fulham striker Timmy Abraham’s loan early, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Pilgrims decided to let him return to Craven Cottage a couple of weeks early for the festive period.

Abraham, who is 19 years old, joined Ryan Lowe’s side on a short-term loan deal in October but he failed to score in his four appearances in all competitions.

He was linked with fellow League One side Charlton Athletic in the last transfer window, as per The72, but it was Plymouth who won the race for his signature.

‘He can go back’…

Lowe has said: “Timmy’s (loan deal) is actually up on the second (of January) so we have told him he can go back. He has been missing out on the squad but he has been fantastic with his attitude.

“We didn’t want him to be disappointed over the Christmas period, away from his family, so he will be going back to Fulham. We thank Timmy for everything that he gave us in the few games that he played. It’s not fair on the kid travelling him up and down the country over the Christmas period when he could be the spare man.”

Brother of Tammy…

The London-born forward is the brother of Chelsea and England star Tammy Abraham and was actually on the books at Charlton’s academy before switching to Fulham in 2017.

Abraham has never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and was loaned out to League One side Bristol Rovers in January. He made four appearances for the Pirates during the second-half of last season.

Fulham now have a decision to make on his situation in January, with another loan switch to the Football League not beyond the realms of possibility.

Will Abraham be loaned out again?