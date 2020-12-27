Even in a 1-0 loss against Watford, Emiliano Buendia stood out amongst the players around him from both sides.

As this season reaches the end of its 2020 segment, the diminutive Argentinian continues to display the level of form that must warm the cockles of Norwich City fans – and the interests of sides watching.

Light shines on one Canary

No disrespect to Todd Cantwell, or Teemu Pukki for that matter, but most of the light that is shining on Norwich City is highlighting one player – Emiliano Buendia.

It’s not as if he is just beginning to shine either; he’s been doing that since he was first snapped up by the Canaries from Getafe in 2018. He’s simply gone from strength to strength.

His first season in the Championship (2018/19) saw him hit eight goals and provide 12 assists. He wasn’t as productive in the Premier League the following season, scoring just one goal and provide seven assists.

This season though, Buendia has continued to shine and shine brilliantly for Norwich City. He’s underlined his dual threat with six goals and six assists in just 17 appearances for the Norfolk side. Goals and assists combined, that’s a goal contribution every 122 minutes for the right-sided trickster.

Shining vs Watford despite defeat

24-year-old Buendia stood out at a danger to Watford all day long in Norwich’s Boxing Day defeat to the Hornets.

Most of Norwich’s possession (6.8%) filtered through him as the Canaries looked to him to open up Xisco Muñoz’s Watford outfit. His 99 touches in the game saw him complete 50-of-62 passes (81%) with two of his passes creating chances for teammates.

He completed 5-of-8 dribbles (63%) that he attempted and worked himself into position to take six shots at Watford’s goal – only one of which was on target, though.

Shining comes at a cost

The fact that Buendia continues to shine for Norwich City, even in defeat, comes at a cost.

That cost is a very simple one: interested teams tempted to open the company cheque book.

There is little doubt that Emiliano Buendia can do it at Championship level – a season-and-a-half in the second tier have demonstrated that. He’s also shown he can do it during Norwich’s one-season spell in the Premier League.

That might mean an interested side, and there will be a number of those, could take a chance on the Argentine playmaker.

All statistics mentioned are derived from the Watford vs Norwich match page on WhoScored.com.

Will Emiliano Buendia still be a Norwich player on February 1 next year?