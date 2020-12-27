Grimsby Town remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Ian Holloway. Here is an updated five candidates for the job-

Paul Hurst

He remains in the running for a return to Blundell Park. The 46-year-old guided the Mariners to promotion to the Football League in 2016 before embarking on spells at Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United.



Sol Campbell

The ex-Arsenal and England defender is an option for Grimsby and may be seeking a return to management. He has previously had opportunities at Macclesfield Town and Southend United.

Simon Grayson

The experienced boss could also be in the frame for the Mariners’ opening. He has previously been at Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City and may see this job as a chance to get back into the dugout. However, would he drop into League Two?

Graham Alexander

He was sacked by fellow fourth tier side Salford City last month despite the club being in the Play-Offs at the time. The ex-Premier League player has a point to prove now after his dismissal from the Ammies. He has managed both Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe in the past.

Ben Davies

The 39-year-old is in joint caretaker of Grimsby whilst they search for a successor for Holloway. He lost his first game at the helm to Morecambe yesterday. However, he could be considered for the full-time role if he gets a few more games to show what he can do and wins them.

Were you sad to see Holloway go, GTFC fans?