Southend United have signed winger Louis Walsh, as announced by their official club website.

The youngster has joined the League Two side on an 18-month contract.

Walsh, who is 20 years old, has been a free agent over the past few months and has been handed an opportunity by Mark Moseley’s side now.

Ex-Barnsley and Forest…

The winger started his career at Barnsley and was a regular for the Yorkshire side at youth levels. He never made a senior appearance for the Tykes but did gain first-team experience out on loan at Guiseley during the 2018/19 season.

Walsh left Oakwell in the summer of 2019 and subsequently linked up with fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest. He was on the books at the City Ground last term but parted company with the Reds at the end of the last campaign.

He trained with Southend earlier this season and has now been handed a deal by them.

‘I’m delighted’…

Walsh has said: “I’m delighted, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity of first team football and the chance to show what I can do on a bigger platform than before.

“It’s something that I’ve been pushing for, for a long time. I felt like I should have had opportunities elsewhere which didn’t come and that’s football. I’ve moved on and I’m delighted this has come up.”

Relegation battle…

The Shrimpers have struggled since their relegation to the fourth tier but are starting to show signs they may avoid the drop. The signing of Walsh gives them more depth and options in attacking areas.

Good signing for Southend?