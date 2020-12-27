Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted an interest in two soon-to-be free agents, who he may move for prematurely in the January transfer window.

Boro have enjoyed a highly successful first half of the season, sitting in the Championship play-offs prior to Boxing Day when they were out of action.

Their home fixture against Rotherham United was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the opposing camp.

That may have at least provided Warnock with some extra time to consider his plans ahead of the upcoming January window.

The experienced boss said last week that he would like to bring in “two or three” players, with defence and midfield the biggest priorities for bringing in cover.

However, Warnock has also revealed that he would like to strengthen the quality at his disposal in wide areas.

Speaking to the Middlesbrough Supporters’ Forum, as reported by Teesside Live, he said there were two future free agents who he was considering a move for.

“As long as I have more options for wide positions I’ll be happy,” said Warnock.

“I’ll take a risk in midfield. There’s one player I’d like but he’s a free transfer in the summer. In fact, there’s two I like who are free transfers.

“Do I have to pay money out now for three months or make do with what I’ve got and think of the club to get free transfers?”

The current financial conditions across the EFL mean that, like the vast majority of clubs, Middlesbrough are not in a position to splash the cash.

As such, Warnock must be shrewd in his business over the course of the next month.

However, a manager who has achieved three promotions to the Premier League in his career may be eying the potential to go for a fourth.

Although knocked out of the play-off positions by their inaction on Boxing Day, Middlesbrough are in a strong position to mount a top-six challenge.

They won their last three matches before Christmas and travel to two relegation-threatened sides, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers, in their next two fixtures.