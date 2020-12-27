Norwich City travelled to London on Boxing Day as leaders in the Sky Bet Championship with Daniel Farke’s side looking for their sixth win on the spin.

It was set up to be a hard-fought affair with hosts Watford, and visitors Norwich City, both having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

That’s how it proved to be and it was a game won by a single goal; Watford’s Ismaila Sarr’s goal (39′) being the only one that separated the sides at the final whistle.

Where it leaves both sides

For Norwich City, it is no change at the top; they still lead and with a four-point gap over nearest challengers Swansea City.

Again, for home side Watford it is no change for them and they still hold on to 5th place and keep up the pressure on the 2nd place Swans – being just two points behind them.

Three Norwich players who disappointed vs Watford

Teemu Pukki: leads the line for Norwich – didn’t lead it well on Boxing Day. Completed just 16 of 25 passes (64%). For a striker, he just didn’t strike – he had 0 shots across the game.

Keiren Dowell: 23-year-old Dowell had a decent amount of possession (2.3%) and completed 12 of 19 passes (63%) but it just didn’t click for the attacking misdfielder who was well-marshalled by the Watford defence.

Jacob Lungi Sorenson: saw a decent amount of possession (3.7%) and completed 23-of-33 passes (70%) but didn’t really impose himself on the game. Made one tackle and was dribbled past once. Substituted on 67 minutes.

All data mentioned is derived from WhoScored.com’s match page for Watford vs Norwich

