Derby County will reignite their interest in Darmstadt’s Serdar Dursun this winter, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Rams tried to sign him in the last transfer window and are set to move in for him again.

Wayne Rooney’s side are in desperate need of some more firepower in attacking areas and see him as an ideal signing.

Final year of contract…

Dursun, who is 29 years old, only has six months left on his contract at Darmstadt meaning they may sell him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

He has scored 10 goals in 15 games in all competitions so far this season and may now want to test himself in England.

Career to date…

Dursun started his career as a youngster at Hannover 96 before moving to Turkey in 2011 to join Eskişehirspor. He spent three years on the books there, but spent most of that time out on loan at Sanliurfaspor and Denizlispor.

He signed for Fatih Karagümrük in 2014 and bagged 19 goals for them over two seasons before going back to Germany for a two-year stint at Greuther Fürth.

Prolific…

He rocked up at Darmstadt in 2018 and is now in his third season with the former Bundesliga outfit. He has scored 40 goals in 86 games altogether for them but they face a real battle to keep hold of him now.

Derby are expected to rekindle their interest in him and will be eager to bring him to Pride Park to boost their survival hopes.

Will Derby get Dursun?