QPR lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship yesterday.

Mark Warburton is hanging onto this role at QPR by a thread.

Having gone eight games without a win his side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table, with fears of relegation starting to become very real.

Yesterday’s defeat was QPR’s ninth in 21 games of this Championship season.

More shockingly though is the defensive statistics coming out of QPR – including yesterday’s defeat, QPR have kept just 10 clean sheets in 72 outings under Warburton, with Swansea’s second yesterday being the 105th league goal conceded under the 58-year-old.

Attacking-wise, QPR were last season on par with the promotion chasing side.

The likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were on fire, with Jordan Hugill notching 13 goals in the Championship as well.

Having since lost both Hugill and Eze though, QPR are lacking that spark that they had last time round.

Osayi-Samuel has remained at the club but looks desperate to flee in next month’s transfer window, with Warburton having spent some of the Eze millions on the under-firing likes of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne.

Now sitting just four points ahead of 22nd-place Derby County, QPR fans are starting to fear an inevitable relagation into League One after a commendable 13th-place finish last season.

The problems at QPR start at the very top. Recruitment has been dire in past seasons and that’s now being emulated with some equally dire performances on the pitch.

Up next for the Rs is a a trip to Norwich City on Tuesday night.