Chuks Aneke has made an impressive start to the season for Charlton Athletic.

The forward has scored seven goals in 16 games for the Addicks in all competitions, proving himself to be their ‘super sub’.

However, he only has six months left on his contract at the Valley and has said he has been thinking about his situation.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, bagged just once for Lee Bowyer’s side in his first year at the club after joining from MK Dons but has since established himself as an important player this term.

What he has said…

“I’ve got no contract after this summer,” Aneke told London News Online. “I’d be lying if I said I don’t think about it.

“But you develop a resilience. I’ve been in the game, and this situation, many times before. You just focus on playing. If you perform how you can perform there will be a contract at the time that you need to sign one.”

READ: Charlton Athletic have decision to make on 2019 signing

Long-term future uncertain…

Charlton will want to sort out his long-term future to avoid any opportunity of losing him. They are going for promotion from League One and Aneke will be pivotal in their push for the Championship.

He added: “I never tend to look at the league at the moment. I look at every game, if we can try and win. With the games in hand as a team we need to get that consistency we had for a certain period before one of the international breaks.”

Aneke fired 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons before his move to London. He has also previously played for the likes of Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem in the past.

Will Aneke sign a new Charlton deal?