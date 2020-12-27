Sam Allardyce is reportedly keen to make former Swansea City winger Daniel James his first signing as West Bromwich Albion manager.

Former Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland boss Allardyce took charge of the Premier League club earlier this month.

Currently in the relegation zone ahead of today’s trip to Liverpool, survival is the simple target this season.

The January transfer window will be crucial in Allardyce’s hopes of turning West Brom around, and the Daily Star reports that he has his eyes on Manchester United’s James.

The Wales international has been out of favour this season, playing just five times in the Premier League.

A number of clubs have been linked with a loan move for the 23-year-old, with West Brom joining a race that features Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

James’ reversal of fortunes came after an impressive first year in which he was a regular at Old Trafford, following his move from Swansea City.

The Hull-born player moved from his hometown club to the Swans as a youngster and made 33 appearances for them in the Championship in 2018-19.

A move to Leeds in the January transfer window during that season broke down at the last minute, but his performances ensured even bigger names were courting his services by the end of the campaign.

It was Manchester United who took him off the Welsh club’s hands, paying a reported fee of at least £15 million to bring the player to the Premier League.

He scored three goals early in his Red Devils career but has netted just once more in the league since, in their 6-2 win over Leeds last weekend.

James has continued to star for Wales, reaching 17 caps for his country in the last international break.