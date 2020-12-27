Oldham Athletic won’t be signing Jackson Irvine, as per a report by the World Game.

The midfielder has been training with the League Two side recently but only to regain his fitness.

Irvine, who is 27 years old, will make a decision on his future in the upcoming January transfer window. He has been available since being released by Hull City in June.

Oldham have invited him to train as their boss Harry Kewell is a fellow Australian.

Fitness…

“It’s just for fitness,” Irvine has said. “Harry has been great letting me come in to top my levels up before I make a decision in January.”

Kewell has said: “I would love to say more, but no for Jackson, he’s been a little unfortunate. He’s had a couple of offer but right at the last moment because of the COVID stuff, they fell through and he’s found himself in a little bit of limbo.”

Free agent for a while now…

Many Hull fans were disappointed to see his time at the KCOM Stadium come to an end and he even departed the East Yorkshire side before the past campaign had even finished.

He joined Hull in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Before his move down to England, Irvine had played for the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County in Scotland.

It is a surprise to see that he hasn’t been snapped up by anyone since parting company with Grant McCann’s side. It will be interesting to see what happens with him this winter.



Will Irvine find a new club?