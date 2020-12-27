Lincoln City opened up a three point lead at the top of League One yesterday, with a 5-1 win at home to Burton Albion.

The Imps had a two goal lead within seven minutes of yesterday’s game, thanks for goals from Ramirez Haworth and Brennan Johnson.

Into the second-half, Anthony Scully would add a third and Johnson a fourth – his second, and fourth in two outings – before Kane Hemmings pulled one back for Burton.

Harry Anderson would add the fifth late on and seal the win for Lincoln, which takes them to the top of the League One table.

Grant featured for the Imps yesterday, and he took to Twitter with this message for fans:

Big 🌲 points to take us top of the league! 🙌🏻 The Hard work continues.. Merry Christmas and happy new year imps ❤️ @LincolnCity_FC — Jorge Grant (@JorgeGrant18) December 26, 2020

The 26-year-old is enjoying a fine season with Lincoln.

He’s scored seven goals and has featured in all 19 of Lincoln’s League One games, but his future at the club is coming into doubt.

Several Championship clubs have been linked with the midfielder who’s out-of-contract next summer – the club have since opened contract negotiations though.

Michael Appleton’s side have emerged as genuine contenders for Championship promotion this season, having climbed through the Football League ranks under Danny Cowley.

The ex-Huddersfield Town boss guided them to promotion from both the National League and League Two to set Lincoln up for a Championship bid, which is materialising under Appleton this season.

Exciting times to be a Lincoln fan – the Imps next go in action against Hull City on Tuesday night.