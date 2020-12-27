Milton Keynes Dons manager Russell Martin has confirmed that loan player Carlton Morris is back with Norwich City, in talks about a transfer to a Championship club.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Barnsley in recent weeks, and it appears this has moved a step forward.

The 25-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan at MK Dons, but was absent from their home win over Bristol Rovers in League One yesterday.

Speaking after the match, their boss Martin revealed that Morris was in talks with a second-tier side over a permanent transfer.

“Carlton is in talks about a permanent move to a Championship club,” he told the media, as reported by MK Citizen.

“Norwich have been really transparent and open about it. And credit to him, he was willing to play today but it’s a tough one – I know what’s at stake for him and his career.

“Especially in the last few weeks, he has been outstanding, so it is no surprise to me that clubs are interested in him, even if he hasn’t got the goals he would have liked.”

Morris has never quite managed to force his way into the first team at Norwich, the club he has played at since the age of 11.

He has made just one senior appearance, in March 2015, instead seeing his career become a series of loans at various levels of the game.

After initial spells at Oxford United and York City in League Two, he spent a season with Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical.

After an injury-hit spell in the Championship with Rotherham United saw him make only eight appearances, Morris has since spent his time in League One with Shrewsbury, Rotherham and two spells at MK Dons.

The second of those loans appears to be coming to an end, along with his time at Norwich as a whole.

Morris will be a free agent at the end of the season, hence the Canaries’ desire to bag whatever fee they can in the January window.

Barnsley have shown interest in the player and, for a cut-price fee, could bring him in to bolster their attacking options.

The Reds are enjoying a very successful campaign under Valerien Ismael, moving up to 10th in the table with a dramatic 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.