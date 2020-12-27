Leeds United are targeting a January move for West Brom’s Sam Johnstone.

The 27-year-old is a former Manchester United academy player.

He’d spent the bulk of his career out on-loan in the Football League though having previously featured for all of Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa.

That came before his permanent West Brom move in 2018 and since, he’s been the Baggies’ no.1.

He’s now featured 105 times in the Championship and Premier League combined for West Brom, having proved a fundamental part of their promotion last time round.

Impressing in this Premier League campaign as well, he’s now a reported target of Leeds United, as well as Brighton.

Johnstone featured 28 times on-loan at Doncaster in the 2014/15 season. He proved a formidable keeper at the Keepmoat, for the now League One outfit Doncaster.

Darren Moore is becoming one of the division’s more long-standing boss’ at Doncaster, as he vies for Championship promotion.

Having spent part of the 2014/15 season at Doncaster, the second would be spent at Preston – he featured 22 times in League One as Preston won promotion into the Championship.

He would stay for a short while into the 2015/16 season before heading to Villa in the next.

Having worked his way back to up the levels of Manchester United the hard way, Johnstone could be about to take the next step in his career.

Either Leeds or Brighton would be a huge move, but it’s Leeds that will prove the most attractive.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been indifferent in the Premier League, but the addition of Johnstone could yet provide some much needed solidity as they look for a more comfortable league position.