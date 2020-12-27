Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has outlined his January transfer plans, with ‘goals’ needed.

After yesterday’s goalless draw with Birmingham City, Hughton spoke to the BBC and outlined his plans for next month’s transfer window.

He said:

“It’s about trying to get the right balance. The area we continue to speak about has been getting goals.

“January provides us with an opportunity, but it has to be somebody who is going to add to what we’ve got. January is a very difficult time to be able to bring in what you want.”

Forest have scored just 14 goals in 21 Championship outings this season.

Sabri Lamouchi’s summer haul hasn’t given Forest the attacking threat it was supposed to and now, Hughton will be looking for some attacking additions in next month’s window, with a couple of names having already been linked.

One of those is Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele.

The Scot has been linked with a host of EFL and Premier League clubs ahead of next month, after netting five times in 17 League One outings for Posh.

Now in his third full-season at Peterborough, the 24-year-old looks set for a contested January and it could well be Forest who land the winger.

Another attacking name linked with Forest is Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne.

The Irishman is as wanted by Mick McCarthy at APOEL, along with a host of Championship clubs too – he’s this season scored nine goals in 17 appearances for Shamrock.

Formerly of the Manchester City youth academy, Byrne has played in England previously with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Oldham Athletic.

Two names then that Hughton could sign to find this ‘balance’, but two names that they face competition to sign.

Forest fans will be desperate to see some players come through the doors next month with their club sat precariously in 20th-place of the Championship table – whether Hughton has the backing to get the deals done remains to be seen.