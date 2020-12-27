Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has said that he is not aware of a reported £8 million release clause in Michael Olise’s contract.

The 19-year-old starlet has been the subject of significant transfer speculation following an exceptional start to the season.

As well as Premier League interest from the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United, the attacking midfielder is also believed to be on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan.

As if Olise was not an attractive enough proposition, it has been widely reported that the Frenchman has a release clause set at just £8m.

With interest believed to be coming in from far and wide, such a bargain price would make Reading’s chances of retaining the player appear very slim.

However, Royals boss Paunovic said that he was not aware of any such clause when asked by the media following their 2-1 win over Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Responding to a question on whether he knew if the clause and figure were true, he replied: “No, not at all.

“But the most important thing for Michael is that he’s found a place where he is being protected, supported, is playing games more than ever and he is being given opportunities.”

Olise has 18 months left on his contract, and with an upward move looking almost certain, usually a club would at this point be looking to extract maximum value in the next couple of transfer windows.

The teenager has been a real standout this season, with the former Chelsea and Manchester City youngster excelling since the arrival of Paunovic.

Olise has bagged four goals and provided seven assists in his 21 matches this season, helping Reading launch an unexpected promotion challenge.

The Royals moved back into the play-offs with their Luton win, and next head to Swansea City on Wednesday night.