A report from Birmingham Live suggests that Birmingham City’s Dan Crowley is ‘surplus to requirements’ at St Andrew’s.

The 23-year-old has featured just three times in the Championship this season and once in the EFL Cup, amounting to 169 minutes of football under Aitor Karanka.

Omitted yesterday and having not featured since October, Crowley’s future at the club looks to be in doubt as we head for the January transfer window.

Karanka has previously spoken on Crowley’s omission – the Spaniard debunked any rumours about Crowley having an attitude problem, saying the 23-year-old has been a ‘victim’ of his squad rotation this season.

The one-time Arsenal youngster joined Blues ahead of last season.

Previously of the likes of Barnsley and Oxford United, Crowley has spent the bulk of his career to date in the Netherlands, featuring for all of Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Cambuur.

He’d feature 38 times in the last campaign, scoring once. This time round though, the likes of Jon Toral, Riley McGree and Alen Halilovic have been preferred in the attacking midfield role.

Ahead of January then, Crowley could well be eyeing up a loan or even a permanent move – he’s still a young player and one who Birmingham fans grew to like last season.

His omission this season seems unfair on the surface but there’s likely a lot more to it. Whether Karanka will allow him to leave next month though remains to be seen.