With the end of the year approaching, Portsmouth fans will be looking with excitement to see who could be joining the League One leaders as the January transfer window opens.

But with a salary cap and squad limit in place in the division, Kenny Jackett knows he will have to trim his team if he wants to bring in any new talent

James Bolton

One player that could depart the south coast side is ex-Shrewsbury man James Bolton. The 26-year-old who was signed on a three-year deal in 2019, featured regularly for the Blue’s in his first season with 33 appearances across all competitions.

However, this season game time has been hard to come and he has been limited to EFL Trophy and Carabao cup outings.

With the emergence of academy starlet Haji Mnoga pushing first choice Callum Johnson for the right-back position, James Bolton may be deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park.

Rasmus Nicolaisen

The on loan centre-back has spoken previously about returning to parent side FC Midtyjlland if he feels he is not getting the game time he deserves at Portsmouth.

After a “coming of age” performance against Hull City, Kenny Jackett will be hoping to keep hold of the young Dane until the end of the season.

Whether he stays or not will likely come down to how willing Nicolaisen is to continue playing as backup to Raggett and Whatmough, with the latter expecting to slot back into the side when Pompey’s fixtures resume.

Jordy Hiwula

The ex-Coventry striker was brought in on a short-term deal that is set to expire on 20th January. With Kenny Jackett admitting two weeks ago that no attempts have been made to negotiate an extension, Hiwula’s stay at Portsmouth could be about to end.

The 26-year-old is clearly not favoured by the Blue’s manager who has limited him to just nine minutes of league action despite scoring three times in Pompey’s cup games. Even more bizarrely Jackett refuses to bring him on when chasing a game even though Hiwula is often the only goal scorer on the bench.

With the player getting frustrated with a lack of chances, he may well look elsewhere when his current deal ends next month.