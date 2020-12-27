Watford entertained table-topping Norwich City in their Boxing Day clash at Vicarage Road in what was manager Xisco Muñoz’s first game in charge of the Hornets.

It was set up to be a hard-fought affair with Watford and visitors Norwich City both having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

That’s how it proved to be and it was a game won by a single goal; Ismaila Sarr’s gaol (39′) being the only one that separated the sides at the final whistle.

Where it leaves both sides

For Norwich City, it is no change at the top; they still lead and with a four-point gap over nearest challengers Swansea City.

Again, for Watford it is no change for them and they still hold on to 5th place and keep up the pressure on the 2nd place Swans – being just two points behind them.

Three Watford players who shone vs Norwich City

Ismaila Sarr: goalscorer Sarr is a bundle of tricks and hard for any side to handle. Completed three of his four dribbles on the day and, of course, scored with his one shot on target. Saw a decent amount of possession (3.2%) and used it well.

Ben Wilmot: up against Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia and helped to keep them relatively quiet – more so striker Pukki. Made one tackle, one interception and seven clearances. Completed 17 of his 25 passes (68% accuracy)

Ben Foster: stopper Foster needed to be on top of his game to keep Norwich at bay and he was. Commanded his box well, mopping up danger whenever it presented itself. Came for and collected three balls into the area.

All data mentioned is derived from WhoScored.com’s match page for Watford vs Norwich

