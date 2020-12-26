Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Tony Pulis was close to claiming his second win as Wednesday boss today, and back-to-back wins for the Owls in the Championship.

Travelling to Ewood Park after last week’s win over Coventry City, Adam Reach would open the scoring inside the first-half with a ranged effort.

Joe Rothwell would equalise for Rovers late in the second-half and condemn Wednesday to the draw – a solid point on the road, but Wednesday remain in the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, Pulis had this to say on Reach:

💬TP: "Reachy has been brilliant for me since I came here, full of energy, full of running and he took his goal exceptionally well today. His hamstring was a little tight but hopefully he will be fine because he would be a big miss.."#BLASHW pic.twitter.com/QnjHP2wV7X — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 26, 2020

The 27-year-old scored only his second goal of the season today.

Having proved a quality player for the Owls in recent seasons, Reach became much more subdued under Garry Monk in the last season and in the start of this campaign too.

During the 2018/19 season, Reach scored eight goals from midfield compared to one last time round.

Now with Pulis coming in, Reach has found a new lease of life and is slowly rediscovering his form of old and just in time, with Wednesday staring at relegation into League One.

Injuries have blighted his Wednesday career and fans will be weary to hear that Reach picked up a slight knock today.

His absence would be a huge miss for Wednesday, who seriously lack creativity at the moment – they’ve scored just 12 goals in 21 Championship games this season.

Up next for the Owls is a the visit of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.