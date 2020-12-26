Coventry City striker Tyler Walker has been ruled out for 6 weeks.

The Sky Blues took on Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

A goalless draw saw the points shared and a good point it was for Coventry, but manager Mark Robins spoke after the game and delivered the news of Walker’s injury.

The summer signing from Nottingham Forest has had some bad luck with injuries in his career so far.

He sat out today’s game and fans were waiting anxiously to find out why – after the game, Robins gave the news:

Mark Robins confirms after the final whistle that the Sky Blues will be without striker Tyler Walker for the next 6 weeks. #PUSB — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 26, 2020

Having impressed on-loan at the likes of Mansfield Town and Lincoln City in recent seasons, Walker had emerged as one of the Football League’s most exciting strikers.

Last season he netted 14 goals in 29 League One games for Lincoln and returned to Forest in good stead.

But Sabri Lamouchi wouldn’t favour the striker, bringing in the likes of Miguel Guerrero and Lyle Taylor instead and allowing the sale of Walker to Coventry.

Since, the 24-year-old has featured 14 times in the Championship for Coventry, scoring three goals.

The injury is a huge setback in his development and a huge blow to Coventry City as they vie for Championship safety – they currently sit in 18th-place having lost just once in their last 10.

Today’s performance was a solid one, against a play-off chasing side in Stoke City – next up for Coventry is a trip to Preston North End on Tuesday.