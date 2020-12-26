Huddersfield Town put in a lacklustre performance on Saturday, as they were beaten by Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

The Terriers looked flat, and were poor towards the end of the game, as Barnsley snatched the win at the very end.

Huddersfield Town have already snapped up Danny Grant from Ireland ahead of January, and it’s evident they need more faces.

Here are three players they should sign on pre contract terms in January from Ligue 1 in France, to have for next season.

Keagan Dolly

Huddersfield Town already have one former Montpellier man in Isaac Mbenza, who is finally starting to settle in West Yorkshire. Another option for the Terriers would be to sign his former teammate South African Keagan Dolly.

Dolly arrived in Montpellier in 2017, from his native South Africa, and while he’s showed signs of promise, he has never fully settled in France. A move to Huddersfield could be the perfect destination for Dolly, and the Terriers should seriously consider snapping him up for the summer.

Massadio Haidara

Another option for the Terriers in January would be to bring former Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara back to England.

A quick, clever defender who is comfortable on the ball, a move to Huddersfield could be a good choice for the left back, as he would fit perfectly in Carlos Corberan’s style of football.

Cristian Battochio

Any player who made the switch from Brest to Huddersfield, would only hear good things about the club, from former fan favourite Steve Mounié who made the switch to Brittany over the summer.

A creative midfielder Cristian Battochio is no stranger to English football, having previously played for Watford, and may be tempted to return to England in the summer. This could be an option Huddersfield consider, if they fail in their attempt to make Carel Eiting’s loan a permanent deal from Ajax.

All these options could be viable for the Terriers in January, as they’ve made no secret of their interest in exploring different markets.