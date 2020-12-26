Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

The owls looked good to claim a second-straight win under Tony Pulis today.

Adam Reach scored a stunner in the first-half to give the Owls a half-time lead, but fans knew that something was afoot, and that a Blackburn Rovers goal was pending.

That goal did come, and it came through Joe Rothwell in the 76th-minute.

The Wednesday defence was blasted for the equaliser and one player who came under the spotlight was summer signing Callum Paterson.

Paterson, 26, joined from Cardiff city in the summer but was deemed at fault for the goal today, which keeps Wednesday in 23rd-place of the table.

Plenty of Wednesday fans took to Twitter to have their say on Paterson, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Seriously what is Paterson he makes Nuhiu look like Pele #swfc — S9 Owl (@stevenowls) December 26, 2020

Paterson statuesque in midfield as Rothwell ran around him for the goal. #swfc — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) December 26, 2020

Paterson has to take one for the team there #swfc — Craig Busby (@CraigoBuzz) December 26, 2020

Why didn’t Paterson just take him out ? — Jack (@Jones96__) December 26, 2020