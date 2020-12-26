Brentford won 3-2 at Cardiff City in the Championship today.

Two of last season’s play-off contenders went head-to-head today, with Brentford eventually coming out on top after another exciting encounter in South Wales.

Cardiff took a half-time lead through Will Vaulks which lasted just five minutes of the second-half, before Sergi Canos scored his first of three today.

Canos has now featured 21 times in the Championship this season, scoring four goals for Thomas Frank’s Bees.

READ: 27-year-old ‘open’ to Sheffield Wednesday deal

The Spaniard had missed a large part of last season through injury but put in a Man of the Match performance today, scoring a hat-trick in the second-half.

His second came 15 minutes later to seal the comeback, and his third soon after to seal the win – Vaulks scored another before full-time, but Cardiff wouldn’t stage a comeback.

Plenty of Brentford fans rated his performance today, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter: