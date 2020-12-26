Brentford won 3-2 at Cardiff City in the Championship today.

Two of last season’s play-off contenders went head-to-head today, with Brentford eventually coming out on top after another exciting encounter in South Wales.

Cardiff took a half-time lead through Will Vaulks which lasted just five minutes of the second-half, before Sergi Canos scored his first of three today.

Canos has now featured 21 times in the Championship this season, scoring four goals for Thomas Frank’s Bees.

The Spaniard had missed a large part of last season through injury but put in a Man of the Match performance today, scoring a hat-trick in the second-half.

His second came 15 minutes later to seal the comeback, and his third soon after to seal the win – Vaulks scored another before full-time, but Cardiff wouldn’t stage a comeback.

Plenty of Brentford fans rated his performance today, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:

sergi hat trick i’m in love 😍😍 — will (@willgrogan123) December 26, 2020

Where's the haters? — Matty (@MattFlaherty85) December 26, 2020

This year to save me from tears I’ll give it to sergi canos canos — Danny (@DannyMcD73) December 26, 2020

Love him. So pleased — NDR (@Grec0_) December 26, 2020

All those Canos haters are silent now — Matt Katesmark (@MattFSK) December 26, 2020