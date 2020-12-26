He’s only 17 but Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott already looks like he has a big future in front of him. He’s currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers and he is lighting up the Sky Bet Championship.

In fairness, that is what the youngster has been doing all season since Jurgen Klopp’s Reds decided that Ewood Park was the best place for the former Fulham youngster to continue his development

Elliott no need to phone home – storming at Rovers

Liverpool snapped up youngster Elliott from Fulham’s Under-18s and installed him into the Under-23s at Anfield. Liverpool offered the Cottagers £750,000 in compensation but the Londoners are thought to be holding out for a record tribunal fee of £8m.

A bright future is predicted for the 17-year-old, the London-born starlet already having made a record-breaking Premier League debut for Klopp’s Reds aged just 16 years and 30 days. This first appearance has been followed by a further eight as the youngster has notched up nine first-team appearances for the Reds.

Loaned to Blackburn – but not just racking up minutes

Jurgen Klopp wanted Elliott to experience first-team football as soon as possible. Through this early exposure, it was hoped that the youngster would hone his skill and polish his craft. However, Elliott has gone way beyond doing that.

He has sparkled for Blackburn in the 16 appaearances that he has made for the Ewood Park outfit since arriving at the club. Those 16 Sky Bet Championship appearances have seen the youngster score four goals and add a further five assists – another assist coming in the Carabao Cup.

His latest assist came in this afternoon’s encounter with Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park. It was an assist that led to both Blackburn and Liverpool fans waxing lyrically over what he offers.

‘Kid keeps doing it’ – Liverpool and Blackburn fans unite in Elliott praise

Harvey Elliott assist. Kid keeps doing it — KaiserVonDerKOP 🇨🇦🎄 (@KaiiserLFC6) December 26, 2020

Another Harvey Elliott assist 🤩 — D8 💫 (@D8comps) December 26, 2020

Harvey Elliott again 😍 — glyn™ (@glynowens16) December 26, 2020

The Harvey Elliott killer pass competition has started again already 🙄 — Matt Currie (@mcurrie95) December 26, 2020

Harvey Elliott as a false 9 pic.twitter.com/2cgzl9JmFX — Luke (@brfcIuke) December 26, 2020

Dack / Elliott / Arma / Breo / Rothwell as an attacking set up/option is pretty exciting. #Rovers — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) December 26, 2020

Harvey Elliot assist he’s actually the future btw — #fsgout (@bagsmanbrewster) December 26, 2020

Will Harvey Elliott hit 10 assists for Blackburn Rovers this season?